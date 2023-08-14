Xbox Brazil Apologizes for Father’s Day Post Featuring Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Xbox has issued an apology for a Father’s Day post made on its Brazilian social media account that erroneously included an image of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The post, which featured celebrated fathers from various Xbox games, was quickly deleted, leading to speculation among fans about the game’s potential availability on Xbox consoles.

However, Xbox has clarified that the post was made in error and contained a title that is not available on Xbox. A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed this and stated that the image was removed as soon as the mistake was realized.

While the inclusion of Final Fantasy 7 Remake in the post may have sparked excitement among Xbox users, the possibility of the game coming to Xbox consoles is not entirely farfetched. It is worth noting that Final Fantasy 14, a title from the same series, is set to arrive on Xbox consoles next year.

During the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest in Las Vegas, Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu announced that Final Fantasy 14 would be making its way to Xbox consoles. Kiryu also mentioned that additional games would be heading to the platform, although specific details about which games and their release dates have not been disclosed.

Overall, while the accidental inclusion of Final Fantasy 7 Remake in the Father’s Day post may have fueled hopes among fans, Xbox has clarified that it was an error. Nonetheless, the possibility of Final Fantasy games coming to Xbox consoles in the future remains open, with the release of Final Fantasy 14 being a promising step in that direction.