Microsoft to Close Xbox 360 Store in 2024

Microsoft has announced that it will be shutting down the Xbox 360 Store next year. Starting from July 29th, 2024, users of the Xbox 360 console will no longer be able to purchase content directly through the console or the Xbox 360 Marketplace site. Despite the closure, players will still be able to access and play any previously purchased Xbox 360 games and downloadable content (DLC).

In the event that players have deleted any of their purchased games, they will still have the ability to re-download them. Additionally, players will be able to continue playing these games online, as long as the publisher supports online play. Game progress can also still be saved to the cloud.

It’s important to note that the closure of the Xbox 360 Store does not affect the availability of backwards compatible Xbox 360 games and DLC on the Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S stores. Players will still be able to purchase these titles on the newer consoles.

However, it should be mentioned that not all Xbox 360 games are compatible with the newer consoles. Out of the 2,154 games that were released for the Xbox 360, only 633 are considered to be backward compatible. As a result of the closure, it is estimated that around 220 digital-only Xbox 360 games that are not backward compatible will no longer be accessible and may essentially disappear from the console.

While this decision may come as a disappointment for some Xbox 360 users, Microsoft is likely focusing its efforts on supporting and expanding its newer console platforms.