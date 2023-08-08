Microsoft Expands AI-Powered Bing to Third-Party Browsers

Microsoft announced on Monday that its artificial intelligence-powered search engine, Bing, has reached a significant milestone with over 1 billion chats and 750 million AI-generated images produced in the six months since its launch. To commemorate this achievement, the company is now expanding the availability of AI-powered Bing from its own Edge browser to third-party browsers such as Apple’s Safari and Google Chrome.

The new AI-powered Bing offers a range of useful features, including a chat window that provides assistance with tasks like creating shopping lists, summarizing PDFs, generating LinkedIn posts, and answering user queries. Microsoft has integrated OpenAI’s large language model ChatGPT into Bing’s search results, enhancing its capabilities. Microsoft aims to optimize the experience on different browsers and meet the diverse needs of users.

Initially, the Bing AI chatbot was limited to the Edge browser on computers, phones, and tablets, and the Bing app. However, in May, Microsoft expanded its availability, allowing users to utilize the AI chatbot without a Microsoft account. The company has since introduced a chatbot widget for iOS and Android, integrated AI-powered Bing into the SwiftKey keyboard’s Compose feature, and added AI tools for shopping, including auto-generated buying guides, product reviews, and price matching.

This expansion of AI-powered Bing to third-party browsers reflects Microsoft’s commitment to making its innovative search engine accessible to a broader range of users. By integrating artificial intelligence technologies, Bing aims to provide a more personalized and efficient search experience. With the availability of AI-powered Bing on various browsers, users will have access to its numerous benefits, further enhancing their online search and browsing activities.

Note: This article has been rewritten and formatted for clarity and brevity while preserving the essential facts.