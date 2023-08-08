Microsoft Security Advisory: List of Vulnerabilities

Microsoft has released a list of important security vulnerabilities that affect various products, including .NET Core, .NET Framework, ASP.NET, Azure, Dynamics, Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based), Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Teams, SQL Server, Windows, and more. These vulnerabilities have different levels of severity, ranging from important to critical.

In the .NET Core and Visual Studio, there is a denial of service vulnerability (CVE-2023-38178), as well as a remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2023-35390). Both are rated as important.

The .NET Framework has a spoofing vulnerability (CVE-2023-36873), which is also rated as important.

In the ASP.NET and Visual Studio, a denial of service vulnerability (CVE-2023-38180) has been identified and is considered important.

ASP.NET has an elevation of privilege vulnerability (CVE-2023-36899) that is rated as important. There is also an information disclosure vulnerability (CVE-2023-35391) in the ASP.NET Core SignalR and Visual Studio.

In Azure Arc, an elevation of privilege vulnerability (CVE-2023-38176) has been found and is rated as important. Azure DevOps has a spoofing vulnerability (CVE-2023-36869), which is also considered important.

Various products in the Azure HDInsights family, such as Apache Hadoop, Apache Hive, and Jupyter Notebook, have been found to have spoofing vulnerabilities (CVE-2023-38188, CVE-2023-35393, CVE-2023-35394, CVE-2023-36881, and CVE-2023-36877), all of which are important.

Microsoft Dynamics Business Central has an elevation of privilege vulnerability (CVE-2023-38167) that is rated as important. The Mariner product has an unknown vulnerability (CVE-2023-35945).

The Memory Integrity System Readiness Scan Tool has received a defense in depth update (ADV230004) and is rated as moderate.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 On-Premises has a remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2023-35389) that is considered important.

In Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based), there is a security feature bypass vulnerability (CVE-2023-38157) and various other vulnerabilities, such as type confusion, out of bounds read and write, heap buffer overflow, use after free, insufficient data validation, and inappropriate implementation.

Microsoft Exchange Server has multiple remote code execution vulnerabilities (CVE-2023-38185, CVE-2023-35388, CVE-2023-35368, CVE-2023-38181, CVE-2023-38182, and CVE-2023-21709), all rated as important.

Microsoft Office has received a defense in depth update (ADV230003) and has a visual studio tools for office runtime spoofing vulnerability (CVE-2023-36897). Microsoft Excel, Outlook, SharePoint, and Visio all have remote code execution vulnerabilities.

Microsoft Teams has critical remote code execution vulnerabilities (CVE-2023-29328 and CVE-2023-29330).

Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server has a remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2023-36882), which is rated as important.

Windows has various vulnerabilities, including return address predictor, elevation of privilege, security feature bypass, and information disclosure vulnerabilities.

In conclusion, Microsoft has released this list of vulnerabilities affecting its products. It is important for users to take these vulnerabilities seriously and apply the necessary updates and patches to protect their systems.