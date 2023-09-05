The EU’s “Gatekeepers” List Expands to Include Apple, Microsoft, and Other Tech Giants

Summary: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, ByteDance, and Samsung are among the tech companies that will be added to the EU’s “gatekeepers” list. This list determines which products fall under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations. In response to the new rules, Apple is reportedly exploring methods to allow third-party app stores and sideloading on iOS.

The European Union has expanded its “gatekeepers” list to include several major tech companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Meta (formerly known as Facebook), ByteDance, and Samsung. The purpose of this list is to identify companies that have significant control over the digital market and subject them to stricter regulations under the DMA.

The DMA aims to promote fair competition and address potential anticompetitive behavior in the tech industry. Companies designated as gatekeepers will have certain obligations, such as allowing interoperability, providing access to data, and ensuring a level playing field for competitors.

Apple, in particular, has faced scrutiny from regulators regarding its control over the iOS ecosystem. The tech giant is reportedly exploring ways to open up iOS to third-party app stores and sideloading, allowing users to download apps from sources other than the App Store. This move is seen as a step towards complying with the new DMA rules and fostering more competition within the app market.

By expanding the gatekeepers list to include Apple, Microsoft, and other leading tech companies, the EU aims to address concerns about monopolistic practices and promote a more diverse and competitive digital market. This development highlights the ongoing efforts to regulate and establish fairer rules within the tech industry.

Definitions:

– DMA (Digital Markets Act): A regulation by the European Union that aims to promote fair competition in the digital sector by imposing certain obligations on designated gatekeeper companies.

– Gatekeepers: Companies that hold significant power in the digital market, controlling access to users, data, and services.

Sources:

– Reuters: [Source Article Title]