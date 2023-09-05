Microsoft Advertising Editor Expands In-Market Audiences and Launches New Audience Types

Microsoft Advertising Editor has recently expanded its in-market audiences feature across all markets in EMEA, APAC, and LATM regions. In addition to this expansion, the platform has also introduced new audience types, providing advertisers with more options to reach their target audiences effectively.

Previously, advertisers could only manage audiences online through Microsoft Advertising. However, with the introduction of Microsoft Advertising Editor, advertisers now have the flexibility to monitor and adjust their audience campaigns offline. This offline tool allows advertisers to update associations in bulk, providing a more efficient way to manage audience targeting.

To update associations in bulk using Microsoft Advertising Editor, marketers can navigate to the ‘Audience’ tab and select the desired option. They can also import a file or import from Google Ads to update audience targeting associations. However, it is important to note that audience creation and management should still be carried out via Microsoft Advertising online.

The expanded in-market audiences feature now supports various audience types, including remarketing, dynamic remarketing lists, similar audiences, customer match, custom audiences, and custom combination lists. These audience types offer advertisers the ability to fine-tune their targeting and reach the most relevant audience for their campaigns.

For more information on Microsoft’s audience options and a full list of markets and available audiences, advertisers can refer to Microsoft’s Audience options guide and In-Market guide.

Overall, the expansion of Microsoft Advertising Editor’s in-market audiences and the introduction of new audience types provide advertisers with greater flexibility and efficiency in managing their audience campaigns, helping them reach their advertising goals more effectively.

