New Zealand Approves Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

New Zealand’s Commerce Commission has given clearance for Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion buyout of Activision Blizzard. The commission stated that the acquisition is unlikely to significantly reduce competition in any New Zealand market. While Activision games, particularly Call of Duty, are popular among New Zealand gamers, they are not considered essential for competing with Microsoft in the country.

Microsoft has expressed its appreciation for the commission’s decision and stated that the acquisition will benefit the gaming industry and gamers as a whole. The approval from New Zealand brings the total number of countries where the deal has been cleared to 41. Microsoft’s vice chair and president, Brad Smith, noted that they will continue working to address any remaining concerns and finalize the deal.

Notably, the approval from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is still pending and is considered the most important hurdle for the deal. Last month, Microsoft submitted its final proposal to the CMA, arguing for a reconsideration of its block on the acquisition. The CMA had expressed concerns about competition in the cloud gaming sector in the UK.

Despite the CMA’s initial refusal, Microsoft has achieved victories in court against the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), obtained approval from the European Commission, and reached an agreement with Sony to ensure Activision games on PlayStation for a decade.

The CMA’s decision is crucial for the deal to be finalized. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard extended their merger deadline by three months to allow more time for CMA approval. If the acquisition is not completed by October 18, Microsoft would have to pay a reverse termination fee amounting to several billion dollars.

The CMA has warned that a new merger investigation may be initiated when Microsoft submits its revised proposal. However, Microsoft remains confident that the deal will be approved by the CMA and expects a final decision to be made on August 29.

