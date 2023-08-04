Microsoft’s StagingTool Leaked, Giving Users More Control Over Windows Features

When Microsoft releases new test builds of Windows, only a select group of testers usually have access to all the announced features. However, Microsoft has an internal software called StagingTool that allows its own developers to enable or disable features at will. Recently, StagingTool accidentally leaked to the public during a bug bash event held by Microsoft.

Participants of the bug bash were given specific “quests” that involved using StagingTool to activate certain features. Although the quests and the tool itself were later removed from Microsoft’s servers, StagingTool has already been widely distributed among Windows enthusiasts who want more control over the features they can access.

StagingTool shares similarities with a third-party application called ViVeTool, which testers have used in the past to enable both announced and unannounced features in new Windows builds. Microsoft’s approach of testing and releasing features when they are ready has resulted in a larger number of hidden features waiting to be discovered.

Like ViVeTool, StagingTool is a command-line utility that uses featureID strings to enable or disable specific features. If a user cannot find the desired feature string, ViVeTool includes a search feature to help locate it.

The upcoming batch of Windows updates this fall will introduce Windows Copilot, featuring new ChatGPT-powered generative AI capabilities. Additionally, users can expect expanded support for compressed file formats, an Outlook app replacing the existing Mail and Calendar apps in Windows 10, enhanced passkey support, and further fixes for the Windows 11 taskbar, among other improvements.

With the accidental leak of StagingTool, Windows users now have a new tool at their disposal to take greater control over the features they can access.