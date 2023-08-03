CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Microsoft Accidentally Leaks Internal Tool for Hidden Windows 11 Features

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
Microsoft has unintentionally leaked an internal tool that allows users to enable and test hidden features in Insider preview builds of Windows 11. The tool, known as “StagingTool,” was intended for Microsoft engineers and testers, but it was accidentally included in a “bug bash” quest in the Feedback Hub that was made public.

With the StagingTool, Insiders can gain access to in-development features and override A/B testing, which determines feature availability. This means users can enable features that they don’t officially have access to yet. The tool uses a command line interface and relies on “feature IDs” to enable or disable features. These feature IDs can often be found on GitHub whenever a new Windows 11 Insider Preview build is released.

Although Microsoft has emphasized the importance of A/B testing in Windows development, the StagingTool allows users to bypass these testing methods if they want immediate access to new features. While third-party tools like ViveTool and Mach2 have offered similar functionality in the past, StagingTool stands out as it utilizes Microsoft’s “official” methods for enabling hidden features.

Interestingly, the leak also mentioned something called “Moments,” which appears to be a feature drop in Windows 11. However, Microsoft has not publicly acknowledged this name for its feature updates. The StagingTool leak has drawn attention to this possible upcoming feature, previously known as “continuous innovation” in official communications.

Currently, Windows 11 Insiders are participating in a bug bash, where they complete tasks and provide feedback to Microsoft. The bug bash quests can be found in the Windows Feedback Hub, and participants are recognized with a badge in the hub to acknowledge their contribution.

Overall, the accidental leak of the StagingTool provides Insider users with a way to explore hidden features in Windows 11 before their official release.

By Gabriel Botha

