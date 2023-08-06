Microsoft Accidentally Leaks Internal Testing Tool, Revealing Hidden Windows Features

Microsoft has unintentionally released an internal testing tool that allows users to unlock secret Windows features. Although the leaked software was quickly removed by the company, it had already spread to other channels.

The staging tool, which Microsoft uses for beta updates, enables users to discover and activate hidden functionality during Windows A/B testing phases. It is particularly helpful for insider builds, where new features are only made available to a portion of participants for better testing of their impact on the operating system. Users who are part of the control group but interested in accessing the new features can utilize the tool to enable them.

While there are already third-party programs that perform similar tasks, the leak provided users and developers with insights into Microsoft’s process. The company’s staging tool bears resemblance to ViVeTool, a command-line application that scans insider builds and toggles experimental features. However, ViVeTool also offers an optional GUI version to simplify the process for less-experienced testers.

Recent insider builds have hinted at significant changes expected to be included in the Windows 11 23H2 update, set to launch later this year. Although Microsoft has not yet officially confirmed any new features, potential additions may include a revamped File Explorer, an RGB lighting controller, a new sound mixer, and more.

The revamped File Explorer is expected to display recommended and recently opened files on the home screen, making file access more convenient. The detail pane will facilitate remote collaboration by showcasing recent file changes made by multiple users over the cloud, while the address bar will mimic the functionality of a web browser’s.

The new RGB settings screen will allow users to control the lights on devices such as keyboards and mice without relying on software from different hardware vendors. Microsoft is also collaborating with several hardware makers to establish a common RGB control standard, which could eventually extend to lights on GPUs, fans, and other components.

Furthermore, support for Passkeys will make Windows apps compatible with a new standard for passwordless logins across Microsoft, Apple, and Google platforms. Other potential new features may include a system repair function, a TPM troubleshooter, and enhancements to Windows Ink.