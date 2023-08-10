Reported Delay to Micro-LED Apple Watch Explained by Supply Chain Challenges

According to a supply chain report, the reported delay in the planned introduction of the first micro-LED Apple Watch can be attributed to the extreme manufacturing challenges involved in bringing this next generation display technology to Apple products.

Micro-LED is expected to be rolled out first on the Apple Watch before later making its way to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. However, the report suggests that a Vision Pro successor may also adopt the new tech at an early stage.

Apple’s display roadmap began with IPS LCD with conventional backlighting and then switched to IPS LCD with miniLED backlighting, which is currently used in iPad Pro models and MacBooks. The transition to OLED started with the Apple Watch and subsequently expanded to iPhones, with OLED iPads expected to launch next year followed by MacBooks.

Micro-LED, as the name suggests, consists of microscopic versions of conventional LEDs, with arrays of these making up each pixel element. These micro-LEDs are significantly smaller than traditional LEDs, making manufacturing extremely challenging.

TrendForce previously reported that the launch of the first micro-LED Apple Watch has been delayed to 2026 from the initially planned 2025 release due to the difficulties in the manufacturing process. The tiny size of the micro-LED components results in low yield rates and high costs.

To overcome these challenges, LG has acquired a number of micro-LED patents, allowing the company to improve the manufacturing process. Micro-LEDs require precise placement, which is achieved through a transcription process. LG’s existing workaround involves a repair process for failed displays, but this can be costly.

Taiwanese company Ultra Display Technology, with its reliable transcription process patents, was acquired by LG. This improved manufacturing method is expected to increase yield rates. The first micro-LED Apple Watch is anticipated to be an Ultra model before the technology is adopted in standard models.

In summary, the delay in introducing micro-LED to the Apple Watch is due to the manufacturing complexities involved. LG’s acquisition of patents aims to enhance the manufacturing process and increase the production yield rate for micro-LED displays.