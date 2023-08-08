Mew and Mewtwo Set to Arrive in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region

Mew and Mewtwo are making their way to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region as part of a special in-game event. The event, titled “Get Mew & Mewtwo!”, is being held ahead of the release of the game’s DLC, The Teal Mask.

Players can participate in the event by using the Mystery Gift code “GETY0URMEW” to receive a level 5 Mew with a random Tera type. Despite its low level, the Mystery Gift Mew comes with unique stat boosts that activate when battling against Mewtwo.

Speaking of Mewtwo, it will also be available to battle as a Tera Raid boss starting from August 31st. This gives players a chance to test their Mews against the formidable legendary Pokémon.

The “Get Mew & Mewtwo!” event is scheduled to run until September 17th, giving players ample time to train their Mews and prepare them for the showdown with their powerful clones. It is an exciting opportunity for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players to strengthen their teams and collect these iconic Pokémon.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from Pokémon Presents, as there may be additional surprises in store for fans.