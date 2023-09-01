WhatsApp Focuses on Business Messaging as Meta Seeks Profitability

Almost a decade after its acquisition by Facebook, WhatsApp is still working to become a significant source of revenue for Meta, Facebook’s parent company. While usage of WhatsApp has continued to grow, particularly in countries like Brazil and India, where it is widely popular, the messaging app has yet to reach its full moneymaking potential.

WhatsApp differs from other Facebook investments, such as Instagram, which generate revenue through ads. However, Meta is determined to maximize the value of WhatsApp and expand its capabilities. The company envisions WhatsApp as the future of communication in business and aims to attract larger companies worldwide to adopt it as their primary customer interaction platform.

To achieve this, Meta needs to leverage WhatsApp’s massive user base, which currently stands at over 2 billion people. The company charges businesses between a half-cent and 15 cents per conversation, depending on the type of chat and the country in which it occurs. So far, more than 200 million people are using the WhatsApp Business app, which facilitates communication between companies and clients.

Despite WhatsApp’s significant potential for business messaging, it has yet to generate substantial revenue for Meta. Analysts estimate its revenue to be between $500 million and $1 billion, which is less than 1% of Meta’s total sales. This is in stark contrast to Instagram, which is projected to bring in $40 billion in revenue this year.

WhatsApp’s business challenge stems from its origins. Co-founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton publicly criticized the advertising industry and prioritized user privacy. This, combined with the encrypted nature of WhatsApp’s platform, has made monetization through advertising difficult. However, Meta has been steadily working to develop WhatsApp Business as a tool for companies to engage with users more effectively, offering verified commercial accounts and in-app tools.

While WhatsApp’s profitability is still a work in progress, Meta remains committed to realizing its potential and turning it into a significant revenue stream. With a growing user base and the increasing adoption of the WhatsApp Business app, the future looks promising for Meta’s messaging app.

Sources: CNBC, Getty Images