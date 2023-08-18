Meta Plans to Release Open Source Coding AI to Compete with OpenAI and Google

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is set to release a new coding AI model called “Code Llama” to compete with proprietary software from companies like OpenAI and Google. The model is expected to be open source and available for free online. This aligns with Meta’s strategy of providing widely accessible AI software that facilitates the development of customizable AI models for companies that don’t want to pay for proprietary options.

The Code Llama model is based on the Llama language model and will reportedly provide automatic code suggestions to developers as they type. This feature aims to give the AI an edge against other premium coding AI software in the market. However, the practical implications of this feature are yet to be seen.

Meta’s previous language model, LlaMA 2, was developed in partnership with Microsoft and gained attention from copyright holders who claimed that Meta trained its AI on copyrighted books. Microsoft also has its own AI-powered software, Codex, installed in its GitHub coding repository.

Despite being a relatively late entrant into the consumer-end AI race, Meta’s open-source strategy has gained recognition. They recently open sourced their Audiocraft AI model, which includes AI tools for audio-based applications. In addition to language models, Meta has also released deepfake-generator Voicebox AI and other smaller AI-based tools.

It’s worth noting that Meta’s AI endeavors extend beyond catering to developers. The company aims to implement AI in its social media platforms, such as Facebook, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has expressed interest in integrating AI into its metaverse initiatives. By offering open source AI tools, Meta has the potential to undercut its competitors while maintaining its advertising dominance.