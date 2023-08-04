Meta’s New VR Headset Appears in FCC Database

A new VR headset from Meta has surfaced in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) database just weeks ahead of the company’s Connect event. Although the device’s FCC label doesn’t explicitly mention the name “Quest 3,” it is highly likely that this listing pertains to Meta’s latest headset based on various indicators.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook Reality Labs, has already announced the Quest 3 and has promised to reveal more details about the device at its upcoming September Connect event. Additionally, the new headset’s FCC label is positioned similarly to the Quest 2, further suggesting that this is indeed the Quest 3. Notably, the filings confirm that the Quest 3 will support Wi-Fi 6E, which is an improvement over its predecessor.

According to Meta, the Quest 3 will offer significant upgrades compared to the Quest 2. It will feature a sleeker design, a new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, and support for color passthrough. However, these improvements come with a higher price tag. The Quest 2 is currently available at a reduced starting price of $299.99, while the Quest 3 will start at $499.99.

In addition to the VR headset, two new Meta-made handheld controllers have also been discovered in the FCC’s database. These are likely the new Touch Plus controllers for the Quest 3. Meta has stated that these controllers will differ in appearance from those included with the Quest 2 and will not have outer tracking rings. They will also incorporate Meta’s “TruTouch” haptics, similar to the Touch Pro controllers found in the Meta Quest Pro.

Meta has promised to reveal more information about the Quest 3 and its other products at the Meta Connect event on September 27th. It is expected that the device will ship in the fall, and attendees are hopeful for a concrete release date to be announced during the event.