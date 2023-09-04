Meta Reportedly Partnering with LG for New High-End VR Headset

A Korean news report has suggested that Meta (formerly Facebook) is teaming up with LG to develop a successor to its high-end Quest Pro virtual reality headset. According to Maeil Business Newspaper, Meta and LG have reached a joint venture agreement, with the new headset rumored to be released in 2025. The headset is expected to be priced around $2,000 and will feature LG displays and components from LG subsidiaries like LG Innotek.

Meta has not yet provided a comment regarding the reports. However, there are some details in the report that raise questions. The article suggests that there will also be a low-end Quest headset released in 2024 which could cost under $200. This would be a significant price drop compared to the consumer Quest, which currently sells for $299. Additionally, the report claims that the new high-end headset will be called the “Meta Quest 4 Pro,” deviating from Meta’s usual naming convention for the Quest and Quest Pro lineups.

Despite these uncertainties, the report aligns with Meta’s previous actions in the VR space. It has been reported that Meta has plans to release a low-cost headset codenamed “Ventura” in 2024, followed by a Quest Pro successor. Furthermore, Meta has a history of partnering with other companies for the production of its headsets. For example, the Oculus Rift S carried Lenovo branding, the Oculus Go was manufactured by Xiaomi, and Samsung produced the mobile Gear VR.

However, it is important to note that these previous partnerships were not considered to be the most innovative products from Meta at the time of their release. In contrast, the Quest Pro has been positioned as a platform for Meta to test and introduce groundbreaking VR technology that will eventually make its way into more affordable mainstream products. If the collaboration with LG proceeds as rumored, it will be interesting to see how it differs from Meta’s previous partnerships and contributes to the advancement of VR technology.

