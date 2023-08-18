Meta Platforms to Launch Open-Source Code-Generating AI Model

Meta Platforms is set to release a new software that will enable developers to automatically generate programming code, posing a challenge to the proprietary software offerings of OpenAI, Google, and other companies. The code-generating artificial intelligence model, known as Code Llama, will be open-source and is expected to be launched as early as next week.

Code Llama is Meta’s response to OpenAI’s Codex model and builds upon the success of Meta’s Llama 2 software. Llama 2 is a large-language model that can comprehend and generate conversational text. By being open-source, Llama 2 disrupted the AI industry by allowing companies to create their own AI applications without the need to purchase software from major players such as OpenAI, Google, or Microsoft.

With the introduction of Code Llama, Meta aims to simplify the process of developing AI assistants that provide developers with code suggestions while they are typing. This innovation has the potential to attract customers away from paid coding assistants like Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot, which relies on Codex technology.

Meta’s foray into code-generating AI models demonstrates the company’s commitment to pushing boundaries and democratizing access to AI technologies. By offering an open-source alternative, Meta not only expands the options available to developers but also challenges the dominance of proprietary software solutions.

The upcoming launch of Code Llama is significant for the tech industry, as it introduces a new contender in the AI-driven code generation landscape. Developers can look forward to exploring this open-source tool, which may revolutionize their coding experience and enhance their productivity.