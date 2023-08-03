New Open-Source AI Models Generate Sounds Based on Text Prompts

Meta has introduced AudioCraft, an open-source AI code that allows users to create music and sounds purely through generative AI. The system comprises three AI models, each focused on different aspects of sound generation. MusicGen utilizes text inputs to produce music and has been trained on 20,000 hours of music owned or licensed by Meta. AudioGen, on the other hand, creates audio from written prompts and is trained using public sound effects. Meta’s improved EnCodec decoder permits the creation of sounds with fewer artifacts that can occur when manipulating audio excessively.

Sample audio produced using AudioCraft was shared with the media, showcasing natural-sounding effects such as whistling, sirens, and humming. However, while the guitar strings in the music felt realistic, they still carried an artificial quality. Meta is not the first to explore the combination of music and AI. Google’s MusicLM, a large language model accessible only to researchers, generates minutes of sounds based on text prompts. Additionally, an AI-generated song featuring the voices of Drake and The Weeknd went viral before being taken down. Musicians like Grimes have also been encouraging the use of AI-made songs featuring their voices.

AudioCraft and other generative AI-produced music differentiate themselves by creating sounds solely based on texts and an extensive library of sound data. Currently, AudioCraft seems suited for elevator music or stock songs that can enhance ambiance rather than become major pop hits. However, Meta believes that its new model can provoke a new wave of songs, much like synthesizers did when they first gained popularity. The company acknowledges the challenges in developing AI models for music creation, as audio involves millions of action points compared to text models that typically contain only thousands.

Meta acknowledges the lack of diversity in the datasets used to train their models, particularly the music dataset, which primarily features Western-style music and English-written text and metadata. By open-sourcing the AudioCraft code, Meta aims to facilitate the testing of new approaches by researchers to address potential biases and misuse of generative models. Record labels and artists have expressed concerns about AI’s potential infringement on copyrighted material, as seen in previous legal battles involving online music platforms. To ensure success, Meta’s “synthesizer” will need to attract fans who desire machine-made songs rather than merely background music (“muzak”).