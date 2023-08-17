Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is set to release on October 24th for PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam. This collection by Konami brings together several iconic games from the Metal Gear Solid franchise.

Priced at $59.99, the Master Collection can be pre-ordered digitally from PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, or Steam. For those who prefer physical copies, reservations can be made through retailers such as GameStop, Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.

The collection includes the first Metal Gear Solid for the PS1, its two PS2 sequels, Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater, as well as the original Metal Gear, Metal Gear: Snake’s Revenge, and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater are the HD Collection versions that were originally released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PS Vita. Additionally, the collection includes the MSX versions of the original Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, as well as the NES version of the original and Snake’s Revenge.

In addition to the games, the Master Collection also comes with a variety of digital extras. These include digital screenplays for each title, design documents, easter eggs, tips, character profiles, the digital soundtrack for Metal Gear Solid, and digital graphic novels for Metal Gear Solid and Sons of Liberty.

Although there won’t be any exclusive pre-order bonuses from retailers, pre-ordering the physical or digital versions of the game for any platform will grant players access to three exclusive digital tracks recorded for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

This release marks the first time that many of the Metal Gear Solid titles will be available on the Nintendo Switch and PC, expanding the reach of Solid Snake’s adventures beyond the PlayStation platform.