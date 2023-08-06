CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Metal Gear Franchise Surpasses 60 Million Units Sold Worldwide

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
Konami has announced that the iconic Metal Gear franchise has achieved a significant milestone by selling over 60 million units worldwide. This impressive figure represents an increase from the 59.3 million units sold in November 2022 and the 57.7 million units sold in September 2021. Additionally, the franchise has generated over $1 billion in revenue as of February 2007.

The Metal Gear series, known for its stealth action-adventure gameplay, was first introduced to the world in July 1987 with the release of the original Metal Gear. Since then, the franchise has captivated gamers worldwide, with the most recent installment, Metal Gear Survive, launching in 2018.

Exciting news awaits fans of the series, as a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, titled Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, has been announced for release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. This eagerly anticipated entry is sure to reignite interest in the beloved franchise.

The success of the Metal Gear franchise can be attributed to the visionary game designer, Hideo Kojima, who is renowned for his contributions to the gaming industry. His passion and creativity have shaped the series into a beloved and enduring franchise.

The achievement of selling over 60 million units worldwide is a testament to the enduring popularity of the Metal Gear franchise. As fans eagerly await the upcoming remake and future installments, it is clear that the legacy of Metal Gear will continue to captivate and entertain gamers for years to come.

