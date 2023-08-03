Meta Open-Sources AI Tools for Generating Music and Audio from Text Prompts

Meta has announced the open-source release of AudioCraft, a suite of generative AI tools designed for creating music and audio from text prompts. These tools allow content creators to input simple text descriptions and generate complex audio landscapes, compose melodies, and even simulate virtual orchestras.

AudioCraft consists of three core components. The first is AudioGen, which generates various audio effects and soundscapes such as dog barking, car horns honking, or footsteps on a wooden floor. The second is MusicGen, which can create musical compositions and melodies from text descriptions. Lastly, EnCodec is a neural network-based audio compression codec that has recently been improved to provide higher quality music generation with fewer artifacts.

While generative AI models focused on text and images have gained a lot of attention and are easily accessible for experimentation, the development of generative audio tools has lagged behind. Meta hopes that the open-source release of AudioCraft under the MIT License will contribute to the broader community by providing accessible tools for audio and musical experimentation.

Meta acknowledges that generating high-quality audio is a complex task that requires modeling complex signals and patterns. Music, in particular, presents challenges due to its local and long-range patterns, as well as its expressive nuances and stylistic elements. Recent advances have utilized self-supervised audio representation learning and hierarchical models to generate music.

Meta states that MusicGen was trained on 20,000 hours of music owned by Meta or licensed specifically for this purpose, which may address some concerns regarding undisclosed and potentially unethical training material used in generative AI models.

The open-source release of AudioCraft is expected to foster innovation among developers, leading to the creation of interesting and user-friendly generative audio tools in the future. Developers can access the model weights and code for the three AudioCraft tools on GitHub.