Meta Releases Open Source AudioCraft Kit to Simplify AI-Generated Audio

Meta, the owner of Facebook, has introduced an open source AudioCraft kit aimed at enabling artists and sound designers to produce audio using artificial intelligence (AI) exclusively. The kit includes three existing generative AI models: AudioGen, MusicGen, and EnCodec.

AudioGen is designed to produce sound effects, while MusicGen is capable of generating music. EnCodec, on the other hand, compresses sounds to deliver higher-quality results. With these models, musicians and sound designers will have all the necessary tools to compose pieces.

The release offers pre-trained AudioGen models for quick start-up, and the entire AudioCraft code and model weighting are accessible for tinkering and customization. Meta also allows professionals and researchers to train the models using their own data, thanks to the open source nature of the kit. Furthermore, all pre-trained models in AudioCraft utilize publicly available or Meta-owned material, eliminating the potential for copyright infringement.

Meta intends for AudioCraft to make generative AI audio more approachable and user-friendly. While AI-generated images and text have gained popularity, the company believes that AI-generated sound has fallen behind. Existing projects in this field tend to be complex and secluded. By introducing the AudioCraft kit, Meta provides creators with the opportunity to develop their own models and push the boundaries of what is feasible.

It is worth noting that AudioCraft is not the only open text-to-audio AI solution available, as Google launched its own MusicLM model in May. However, Meta emphasizes that AudioCraft is primarily intended for research and requires a certain level of technical proficiency to be used effectively. The developers are focused on enhancing the performance and control methods of these models, aiming to expand their potential.

Despite its current limitations, AudioCraft foreshadows the potential role of AI in the future of music. While artists are unlikely to completely replace their own creativity with AI, they now have additional tools to effortlessly create backing tracks, samples, and other elements for their compositions. Notably, Holly Herndon, a prominent experimenter, continues to actively engage in the creative process despite her exploration of AI.