Meta Reportedly Collaborating with LG for New Mixed-Reality Headset to Compete with Apple Vision Pro

Facebook-owned company Meta, formerly known as Facebook Reality Labs, is reportedly teaming up with LG to develop a new mixed-reality headset to compete with the Apple Vision Pro. Reports suggest that the collaboration aims to create a successor to Meta’s high-end Quest Pro virtual reality headset, with an estimated launch time in 2025.

According to sources, LG Electronics will handle the production of the future Quest Pro headset, with display components provided by LG Display and batteries and other components supplied by LG Energy and LG Innotek. The upcoming device is expected to be named the “Meta Quest 4 Pro” and could come with a price tag of around $2,000.

In addition to the Quest Pro, Meta is also rumored to be working on a low-end Quest headset set to launch in 2024. It is speculated to be priced under $200. The current flagship VR headset from Meta, the Quest Pro, is listed at $999.99.

Meta has a history of collaborating with consumer electronics companies to release various headsets. The Oculus Go, for example, was a joint venture between Meta and Xiaomi, while the Oculus Rift S was co-designed and manufactured by Lenovo.

The upcoming high-end Quest Pro headset from Meta is expected to directly rival Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which was unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this year. Priced at $3,499, the Vision Pro will be available for purchase in the US starting in 2024.

Overall, Meta’s partnership with LG indicates the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the mixed-reality headset market and competing against other tech giants like Apple.

