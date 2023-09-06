Meta and LG Collaboration: A Potential Competitor to Apple’s Vision Pro

Meta, the company behind the Quest line of VR headsets, is rumored to be collaborating with LG to develop a new headset that could directly compete with Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. According to a report by the South Korean newspaper Maeil Business Newspaper, this collaboration could result in an LG-made headset with LG displays, batteries, and other components.

While the first high-end product from this partnership is expected in 2025, it may come with a hefty price tag of over $2,000. Alongside this premium offering, Meta is also expected to offer a range of headsets at various price points, including the $499 Meta Quest 3.

This isn’t the first time that Meta has collaborated with a hardware company, as they previously partnered with Xiaomi to create the Oculus Go. Therefore, the potential partnership with LG seems plausible. However, it’s important to note that this information is still based on rumors and should be taken with caution until Meta or LG confirm anything.

The collaboration between Meta and LG is significant as Meta is considered a direct rival to Apple’s Vision Pro. During the reveal of the Vision Pro at WWDC 2023, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that Apple’s offering doesn’t bring anything new that Meta hasn’t already explored and that there are no magical solutions to the constraints of physics.

Apple’s Vision Pro is being marketed as a “spatial computer” that blends the digital and physical worlds while remaining aware of the user’s surroundings. Set to be released in 2024, the Vision Pro is expected to retail at $3,499 in the United States.

While the collaboration between Meta and LG is exciting news for the VR industry, it’s important to await official confirmation before drawing any concrete conclusions.

Definitions:

– VR: Virtual Reality, a computer-generated simulation that replicates real or imaginary environments.

– Metaverse: A virtual reality space where users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users.

– Mixed Reality: A combination of virtual reality and the real world, allowing users to interact with virtual elements in a physical environment.

– Headset: A device worn on the head to provide a virtual reality or augmented reality experience.

