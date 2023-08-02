Meta Connect Event Announced, Quest 3 Launch Expected

Meta has recently announced the date for its upcoming event, Meta Connect, which is set to take place on September 27, 2023. The highlight of the event is expected to be the launch of the next-generation VR headset, the Quest 3.

Meta Connect will not only showcase virtual reality but will also explore artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR). AI already plays a significant role in the Quest platform’s features, and Meta is considering incorporating generative AI into its Horizon Worlds building tools.

Additionally, Meta has long-term plans to develop advanced AR glasses that will have similar functionalities as its VR headsets, including hand-tracking, depth-sensing, and object recognition. Further updates on Meta’s progress with AR glasses may be shared during the event.

The Quest 3 is expected to feature improved mixed reality capabilities, bridging the gap between VR and AR. It will offer sharper visuals with a higher-resolution display and pancake lenses, providing a more immersive experience. The faster processor will also enable the inclusion of more AAA games.

To watch Meta Connect, the event will be livestreamed on metaconnect.com. Alternatively, viewers can tune in via Facebook, or watch in VR using their Quest 2 or Quest Pro devices in Horizon Worlds.

The keynote presentation, featuring Mark Zuckerberg, will take place on September 27, 2023, followed by the Developer State of the Union and other developer sessions and product previews on the second day of the event.

It is expected that the Quest 3 will be available for order at the end of September, so it is advisable to ensure sufficient storage capacity for large games. Meta has already provided a teaser image of the Quest 3 in a tweet about the event.

Overall, Meta Connect promises to be an exciting event that will showcase the latest advancements in VR, AI, and AR, with the highly anticipated launch of the Quest 3.