Get Ready for a Virtual UFC Experience on Meta’s Horizon Worlds

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is collaborating with the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) to create a dedicated UFC-themed experience within Meta’s Horizon Worlds social virtual reality platform. According to a blog post by Meta, this collaboration will provide users with a unique virtual environment where they can watch fights, interact with other players, and even compete in in-world games.

In the UFC zone of Horizon Worlds, users will have the opportunity to enjoy 4K, 180-degree live streams of UFC fights. They can also socialize with fellow fans, explore a virtual recreation of the Octagon (the iconic UFC fighting arena), and participate in in-world games to unlock exclusive rewards and potentially become a UFC Hall of Famer. The launch of this UFC-themed experience is expected in November.

This collaboration is part of Meta’s broader strategy to enhance user engagement on its platform. Meta has been actively introducing tailored experiences within Horizon Worlds to attract and retain users. One such recent introduction is the in-Horizon first-person shooter game called Super Rumble. Meta has stated that it plans to introduce more Worlds experiences with improved graphics, gameplay, quests, and rewards.

These experiences, including the UFC-themed zone, will likely play a significant role as Meta expands Horizon Worlds beyond virtual reality to other platforms. Meta is reportedly working on launching a mobile version of Horizon Worlds soon, and there are also plans for a web version of the app.

In addition to the UFC collaboration, Meta’s blog post shared a schedule of upcoming UFC fights that users can watch in virtual reality on Quest headsets through the Xtadium app, requiring a UFC Fight Pass subscription.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has a background in Jiu-Jitsu, might also be interested in watching these fights, unless he is busy training in the Octagon of his very own private backyard gym.