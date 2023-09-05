Meta and LG Team Up to Build Future VR Headsets

Summary: According to a report, Meta (formerly known as Facebook Reality Labs) has partnered with LG to develop future versions of its VR headsets, including the Meta Quest Pro. The collaboration is said to extend beyond LG Display, involving other subsidiaries of LG such as LG Electronics, LG Energy, and LG Innotek. While Apple is focusing on delivering a premium experience with its Vision Pro headset, Meta aims to cater to both the premium and entry-level segments. The Meta and LG VR headset is expected to launch in 2025 with a price point of around $2,000.

The upcoming Meta Quest Pro headset will likely compete with Apple’s Vision Pro headset. While specific details about Vision Pro remain unknown, it is known that the device features a Micro OLED display with a resolution higher than 4K for each eye, 12 cameras, 5 sensors, and 6 microphones for gesture and voice recognition. It is powered by the M2 chip and an R1 chip for real-time rendering of images captured by the cameras.

In contrast, the current Meta Quest Pro has a 2K LCD display for each eye, five cameras, physical controls, and runs on a Snapdragon XR2 chip. However, with a higher price point, Meta may be able to enhance these specifications to offer a product that is more on par with Vision Pro.

The success of both headsets is uncertain. Meta’s “Reality Labs XR” division has experienced declining revenue, while analysts predict that Apple may sell fewer than 400,000 units of Vision Pro by 2024.

