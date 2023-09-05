The Arrival of Lionel Messi Boosts Apple’s MLS Streaming Service Subscriptions

Lionel Messi’s arrival in the United States has resulted in a remarkable increase in subscriptions to Apple’s MLS streaming service. Since the Argentine soccer icon’s move, there has been an unprecedented level of interest and worldwide audience eager to watch the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in action.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Apple’s subscription service, MLS Season Pass, has witnessed an incredible surge in popularity. Prior to Messi’s debut for his new club in the Leagues Cup on August 21, the service had only 6,143 subscribers. However, by that day, the figure had skyrocketed by 110,000, resulting in almost 80 times the previous number.

The streaming service was established after Apple secured exclusive rights to broadcast all games from MLS. Messi’s successful pursuit of the Leagues Cup was also live-streamed via the service, bolstering its appeal. Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his excitement about their MLS partnership and noted that Messi’s move to Inter Miami had exceeded their expectations in terms of subscribers.

As part of Messi’s MLS contract, a revenue-sharing agreement was formed between him and Apple, which contributed to his tie-in with the MLS Season Pass. The 37-year-old’s star power is unquestionable, as demonstrated by the presence of A-list celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Selena Gomez at his recent game, where Inter Miami emerged victorious against LAFC. Basketball superstar LeBron James and Prince Harry also attended matches to witness Messi’s performances.

With Messi’s arrival, Apple’s MLS streaming service has experienced a significant boost in popularity, attracting a global audience eager to see the soccer legend in action.

Sources:

– Wall Street Journal