Mercedes-Benz Partners with ESPN to Create Mobile Podcast Studio

Mercedes-Benz has teamed up with ESPN to launch a unique project called Sprinter Labs, which features a podcast studio on wheels. The companies will travel to college football games throughout the year, recording podcasts and engaging with fans along the way. The first episode of the accompanying video docuseries is set to premiere on September 7.

The van used for the project is a Mercedes Sprinter Cargo, equipped with a range of features to create the perfect studio environment. The interior of the van is designed with dark lighting, quilted wall fabric, and an illuminated shelf displaying football helmets. Red LED ambient lighting adds to the ambiance.

The studio setup includes microphones on a pedestal with swiveling seating for conducting interviews, as well as a smart screen and camera system. Wi-Fi equipment allows for broadcasting the shows, while acoustic panels maintain a quiet recording environment.

On the exterior, the van features a predominantly red wrap with the ESPN College Football and Sprinter Labs logos. Opening the rear doors reveals a tailgating setup, complete with a grille, refrigerator, and ample storage space. The roof is equipped with solar panels.

Mercedes plans to continue the Sprinter Labs project for multiple years, partnering with different brands each season to build custom vans that align with the project’s goals. A four-episode video series will document the partnership and the vehicle build process.

Mercedes will promote the Sprinter Labs videos across various social media platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The Mercedes Sprinter is a versatile platform for conversions, catering to various needs such as camping or outdoor sports. In addition to the Sprinter Labs project, Mercedes recently unveiled the production version of the eSprinter electric van, which will be available in the United States by the end of the year. The eSprinter offers a range of up to 311 miles and a load area that can carry up to 9,369 pounds.