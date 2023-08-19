The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT: Taking on the Porsche 911

Mercedes-AMG has designed the all-new 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT to catch the attention of potential Porsche 911 buyers. With a longer wheelbase and wider body, the GT offers an optional rear seat, making it more practical than previous models. Codenamed C192, the GT shares its platform with the new Mercedes-Benz SL roadster, reducing development costs but making it slightly heavier. However, improved powertrain and chassis technologies ensure better performance.

The design of the new GT features a longer cabin and more elegant roofline compared to its predecessor. The rear of the car includes 3-D taillights and a beautifully integrated rear diffuser, while the front grille includes hidden vents. While the new GT has an evolutionary design, it still retains the distinctive AMG GT features.

Under the hood, the GT is powered by AMG’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine. The GT 53 version produces 469 hp, while the GT 63 version delivers 577 hp. Both models feature AMG’s nine-speed multi-clutch transmission and 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. They also come with active-ride-control suspension, limited-slip rear differential, and rear-wheel steering for improved performance and agility.

Standard equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels, digital LED headlights, and active aero with an air-flow control system. The interior of the GT is more upscale and features a 12.3-inch LCD instrument display, AMG sports seats, and the latest version of MBUX.

Options for the GT include a folding rear seat, aero pack with a fixed rear wing, and Carbon and Night appearance packages. The GT 53 and GT 63 models have similar specifications to AMG SL roadster variants but have different suspension and control logic. The GT is positioned as the brand’s halo car and aims to be the sportiest car in the AMG lineup.

With impressive performance numbers, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT is ready to take on its rivals in the sports car market.