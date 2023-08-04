CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Mercedes-AMG C 63 and E 63 Rumored to Receive V8 Power Again

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
Last year, Mercedes-AMG unveiled the 2024 C 63 S E Performance, a hybrid model with impressive power figures. However, some enthusiasts were disappointed that it had abandoned its V8 engine in favor of a four-cylinder. Now, according to sources, Mercedes-AMG is reportedly bringing back the V8 engine, not only for the C 63 but also for the E 63.

The return of the V8 engine is said to be in response to meeting Euro 7 emissions requirements. The Mercedes-AMG E 63 is currently undergoing tuning and tweaking to ensure it complies with these regulations, with plans for a 2026 release.

Shoving four more cylinders under the hood of the C-Class and E-Class models is expected to be a relatively straightforward process, requiring only minor changes to the bodywork, according to senior engineers at Mercedes-AMG.

Uncertainty remains regarding whether the four-cylinder versions will continue to be offered alongside the V8-powered models, or if the V8 engine will completely replace them. Additionally, it is unclear if the V8 engine will provide a substantial performance advantage, considering the added weight. The current four-cylinder engine in the C 63 S already generates 469 hp, while the previous V8 engine produced just over 500 hp.

Official confirmation from Mercedes-AMG is yet to be received, so many questions remain unanswered. Enthusiasts eagerly await more details, as they hope for the return of the beloved V8 engine.

