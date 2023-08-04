Mercedes-AMG to Reintroduce V8 Engines in C63 and E63 Models by 2026

Mercedes-AMG enthusiasts were disappointed when the brand shifted to hybrid four-cylinders in their latest super sedans. However, there is good news on the horizon. According to Car and Driver, the C63 and E63 models will once again feature V8 engines by 2026.

The report, based on information from independent sources, states that the models will be reworked to accommodate the M177 4.0-liter V8 engine. This is a significant upgrade from the current hybrid 2.0-liter turbo four. While the hybrid engine delivers an impressive 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque, it fails to replicate the satisfying sound and brutal performance of the V8 engine. The electrified version of the V8 could even produce up to 831 hp in the GT63S E Performance.

Modifying the 4.0-liter V8 for the EU7 emissions standards is also a challenge that Mercedes-AMG is actively addressing. Fortunately, senior engineers claim that fitting the larger engine into the C63 and E63 models will not require significant modifications. Despite the increased size and additional components, the transition should be relatively straightforward.

Mercedes-AMG’s decision to switch to four-cylinder hybrids received significant backlash from the public. While these models are not slow or lacking in power, they fail to evoke the same level of excitement as their V8 counterparts. This becomes particularly evident when comparing them to competitors like the upcoming BMW M5, which is expected to feature a hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine. To remain competitive in the market, Mercedes-AMG is now reverting to V8 engines in their high-performance sedans.

When contacted for comment, Mercedes-AMG declined to provide a response. The reintroduction of V8 engines in the C63 and E63 models is eagerly awaited by enthusiasts who crave the iconic sound and performance associated with these powerful machines.