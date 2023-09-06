Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: The Impossibly Powerful Electrified V8

Mercedes-AMG is set to take the already quick AMG GT to new heights with the introduction of the electrified V8 powertrain from its flagship AMG GT 4-Door model.

One of the key features of the electrified AMG GT will be the adoption of a powerful carbon-ceramic brake system, ensuring excellent stopping power and enhanced performance. Additionally, larger 21-inch alloy wheels will be included, further enhancing the overall look and feel of the vehicle.

While full details of the powertrain have not been released, it is expected that the electrified AMG GT will combine a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with a 150kW electric motor and a 6.1kWh lithium-ion battery. These components are anticipated to result in incredible power outputs of 620kW and 1400Nm.

Notably, the electrified AMG GT will weigh significantly less than the AMG GT 63 S E Performance variant, which also utilizes the same powertrain. This reduced weight, combined with the immense power, will allow the electrified AMG GT to achieve impressive performance figures. It is speculated that the car will be able to accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of over 330km/h.

The electrified AMG GT is a testament to the continuous evolution of electric powertrains in the automotive industry. It demonstrates how electrification can enhance a car’s performance, without compromising on the driving experience.

Sources:

– N/A