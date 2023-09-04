Melbourne Water Uses IoT Sensors and Data Analytics to Predict Recycled Water Quality

Melbourne Water, a Victorian-owned corporation in Australia, is harnessing the power of IoT sensors, a unified data platform, machine learning, and a digital twin to predict recycled water quality up to two days in advance with 75 percent accuracy. The organization aims to provide earlier warnings to farmers, companies, and households that rely on its Class A recycled water for non-drinking purposes when water quality is below standard.

The prediction of turbidity, which measures water clarity, is crucial for Melbourne Water as it can adversely affect production. If the water is too cloudy, it cannot be taken through the tertiary treatment plant, and customers must seek alternative water sources. Prior to implementing predictive analytics, Melbourne Water had already invested in IoT sensors and a virtual model to gain real-time insights into treatment plant discharges.

The organization installed a buoy equipped with an automatic identification system (AIS) and GPS monitoring device to capture live data about water quality at Boags Rocks, where high-quality Class A recycled water is discharged from the Eastern Treatment Plant. Melbourne Water currently has 700 sensors and meters in its water treatment plants.

To realize its “intelligent network enablement” program, Melbourne Water partnered with AWS partner Arq Group. The program involved building an organization-wide platform to view all data sources from a single pane of glass. This platform, built using Snowflake and AWS services, included a unified data store for data ingestion, transformation, and delivery. Arq then used AWS TwinMaker to create a virtual model of Melbourne Water’s recycled water productions, incorporating real-time IoT sensor data, laboratory data, and weather data.

The data collected is analyzed using machine learning models in Amazon SageMaker to predict the impact of various factors on water quality. As a result, Melbourne Water is now able to predict water quality two days in advance with 75 percent accuracy. This offers a three-day outlook on turbidity and the conditions that affect recycled water production.

The project is part of Melbourne Water’s broader expansion of IT, OT, and IoT capabilities. The next step in their intelligent network enablement program involves building a digital twin project based on real-time video analytics for drones.

