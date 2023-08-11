The Dome at 240 Centre Street: From Police Radio Room to Megan Ellison’s Bedroom

A dome located to the north of 240 Centre Street in New York City has an interesting history. Before the New York Police Department moved its headquarters in 1977, this dome served as the radio room for the department. However, since 2008, it has been the bedroom of film producer Megan Ellison.

Ellison, the founder of Annapurna Pictures and heiress to billionaire Larry Ellison’s fortune, owns a one-bedroom apartment in the building with a wider and flatter dome. This dome has been described as of “lesser importance” compared to the larger dome in the building, which was sold in 2021 for $10 million.

The apartment is currently listed for sale for $3.7 million and features a wood-paneled shower, a high-ceilinged kitchen, and a sophisticated sound system with a projector and drop-down viewing screen. The dome itself was once gilded and paneled in the Austrian rococo manner, as noted in a 1978 Landmarks report.

It is worth mentioning that this apartment has primarily served as a pied-à-terre for Ellison. Los Angeles is described as her home base, and she has been successful in real estate ventures there. Between 2008 and 2013, she sold three homes for a net gain of $14.15 million. Additionally, she sold another home for $5.9 million in 2016, one for $35.7 million in 2017, and one for $4.07 million in 2018. If she manages to sell this apartment at the asking price, she will have made a net gain of $900,000 since purchasing it in 2008.

Adjacent to the dome is a large open-plan living area with high ceilings, creating a spacious and elegant living space.

Despite its historical significance, the dome has now become a luxurious and unique feature of Megan Ellison’s pied-à-terre at 240 Centre Street.