Microsoft Releases Xbox 360 Collector Set for Nostalgic Gamers

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Microsoft has surprised fans with the announcement of the Mega 3:4 scale Xbox 360 collector set. Priced at $150, the set does not actually play any games but offers a nostalgic tribute to the popular gaming console from 2007. The collector set, which is a Target-exclusive, features 1,342 pieces that can be assembled into a fully buildable Xbox 360 complete with a controller and a replica of Halo 3. It even includes a replica motherboard inside the Xbox case.

Although the first batch of pre-orders for the collector set is already sold-out, some have been quick to poke fun at the unexpected and pricey collectible. However, others have defended the set, noting that the price is normal for a set with over 1,000 blocks.

While the collector set does not offer any online connectivity to existing Xbox profiles, it appeals to fans who have an affinity for retro gaming. Despite the humorous reactions, many find the design of the collector set to be appealing and would consider adding it to their display case, given the opportunity.

Interestingly, some fans have also expressed a desire for Microsoft to release an Xbox mini, as the original console is now over 20 years old and could be a valuable piece of retro memorabilia. Although the Xbox 360 collector set may be a niche item, it sparks conversation among gaming enthusiasts and provides a unique way to pay homage to the gaming console that left a lasting impact on the industry.

