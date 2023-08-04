Window Snyder: The Pioneer of Cybersecurity and Privacy

Window Snyder, a prominent figure in the cybersecurity industry, has made significant contributions throughout her career. Her journey began at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut, where she struggled initially after leaving her home in California in 1989. Despite facing challenges, Snyder persevered and achieved great success.

Snyder played a crucial role in pushing Microsoft to take cybersecurity seriously during the early days of the internet. She advocated for the integration of security measures into the software development cycle, rather than adding them as an afterthought. Snyder also emphasized the importance of collaboration with outside researchers, recognizing them as allies in identifying flaws and improving Microsoft’s products.

Following her tenure at Microsoft, Snyder managed Apple’s privacy and security teams. She spearheaded the project “Apple Doesn’t Have Your Data,” which focused on enabling encryption by default in Apple-made devices. This initiative helped establish Apple’s reputation as a leader in cybersecurity.

At Fastly, a cloud computing company, Snyder built the security team and played a vital role in securing a significant portion of internet traffic passing through the company’s infrastructure. She has also worked at Intel, Square, and started her career at pioneering cybersecurity startup @stake.

Snyder’s impact extends beyond individual companies. She is credited with revolutionizing security practices across the internet and inspiring major corporations to prioritize cybersecurity. Many of the security improvements implemented by these companies are attributed to Snyder’s influence and expertise.

Known for her trailblazing approach and intelligence, Snyder is highly regarded by her colleagues and peers. She is described as driven, thoughtful, professional, and relentlessly dedicated to her work. Despite the challenges she faced along the way, Snyder’s determination and love for technology, instilled in her by her Kenyan-born mother, Wayua Muasa, have shaped her career and contributed to her success.

Throughout her life, computers have held a special place for Snyder. Introduced to coding by her mother at a young age, Snyder developed a deep interest in technology. Although she initially pursued other interests, such as writing and the arts, her passion for cybersecurity ultimately prevailed.

Window Snyder’s contributions to the cybersecurity industry have had a lasting impact. Her innovative ideas and dedication have paved the way for groundbreaking advancements in security practices and have inspired future generations of cybersecurity professionals.