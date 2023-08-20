Keeping the Virtual Boy Alive: A Passionate Community Preserves Nintendo’s Notorious Console Curio

As the reputed black sheep of the Nintendo console family, one might think 1995’s Virtual Boy to be the last piece of hardware capable of garnering an enthusiast following today. Discontinued after less than a year on the market and never released in Europe, the elusive red-and-black headset is remembered as a headache-inducing, seemingly epic misfire from legendary Game Boy creator Gunpei Yokoi.

Nonetheless, a small but passionate community of engineers and developers is working to keep the Virtual Boy alive nearly three decades on from its premature and unfortunate demise. Their wares, which include high-quality after-market hardware and commercially successful small-batch physical copies of newly developed games, are a sign of sustained interest in the system.

One such engineer is Kevin Mellott, the man behind retro gaming hardware maker RetroOnyx. Mellott, together with developers Christian Radke and Jorge Andres Eremiev, has been collaborating on projects that aim to revive and enhance the Virtual Boy experience. They have developed items such as power adaptors, reprogrammable printed circuit boards, and boutique flashcarts. These projects serve as a testament to their dedication to preserving and improving the Virtual Boy.

One of their recent endeavors is Virtual WarZone, a tank combat game that utilizes the Virtual Boy’s unique hardware attributes and parallax effects to create visual depth. It is an example of how developers are exploring the system’s potential and continuing to create new experiences for Virtual Boy enthusiasts.

In addition to their hardware projects, Mellott and RetroOnyx are also known for their Virtual Boy-compatible flashcarts. These flashcarts allow users to play a variety of games on the Virtual Boy, including homebrew titles and the console’s limited library. Mellott’s motivation for creating these flashcarts stemmed from his desire to make the games more accessible and affordable for enthusiasts, as some of the original cartridges were prohibitively expensive.

When it comes to the Virtual Boy’s game library, Mellott has his personal favorites. He particularly enjoys titles like Red Alarm, Wario Land, Teleroboxer, and Bound High. These games showcase the unique gameplay and visual style that the Virtual Boy offered, making them worth revisiting for both nostalgia and appreciation of the system’s capabilities.

In conclusion, despite its unfortunate fate, the Virtual Boy has found a dedicated community of individuals determined to keep its legacy alive. Through projects like RetroOnyx, developers like Kevin Mellott are ensuring that the Virtual Boy continues to be enjoyed by fans, with new experiences and enhanced hardware. The continued interest and support for the Virtual Boy demonstrate the lasting impact and charm of this notorious console curio.