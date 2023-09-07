CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Meet the Voice Cast of Starfield

Sep 7, 2023
Bethesda’s highly anticipated game Starfield has taken the gaming world by storm, attracting one million concurrent players on PC and Steam within just 24 hours of its launch. With its success and pre-release popularity, Starfield is on track to become one of the biggest gaming hits of 2023. As players delve into the game, they will encounter a diverse cast of characters, including those that their own character can form a romantic relationship with.

The voice cast of Starfield includes Sumalee Montano as Lin, Damien Haas as Heller, Barry Wiggins as Barrett, Jake Green as VASCO, Emily O’Brien as Sarah Morgan, Aly Ward Azevedo as Cora Coe, Dana Gourrier as Noel, Cissy Jones as Andreja, Armin Shimerman as Walter Stroud, Elias Toufexis as Sam Coe, Carlos Valdes as Matteo Khatri, Keir Dullea as Keeper Aquilus, Nicky Endres as The Emissary, Phil Crowley as The Hunter, and George Ackles as Frank Renick.

Of note is Keir Dullea, a veteran actor known for his role as David Bowman in the 1968 classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, who voices Keeper Aquilus. Star Trek fans will also recognize Armin Shimerman, who portrayed Quark in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, as the voice of Walter Stroud.

The cast also includes other talented actors such as Emily O’Brien, who has appeared in US soaps and voiced characters in various games, and Damien Haas, known for his work on Fortnite and the YouTube channel Smosh.

In Starfield, players have the opportunity to romance certain characters. Each character has specific preferences and reactions to the player’s choices. For example, Andreja responds positively to decisive actions and confidence, while Barrett appreciates “good karma” decisions and helping others. Sam Coe values libertarianism and justice, while Sarah Morgan prioritizes the well-being of the group and peaceful conflict resolution.

Starfield offers an immersive gaming experience with a talented voice cast that brings the characters to life. Players can look forward to getting to know these characters and discovering the intriguing world of Starfield.

