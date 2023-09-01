Introducing the Lenovo Legion Go: A New Gaming PC on the Go

The Lenovo Legion Go is the latest addition to the handheld gaming PC market, following the footsteps of the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. Powered by Windows 11, this chunky device weighs 854g and features an 8.8-inch display. However, what sets it apart is the inclusion of a pair of detachable controllers, similar to the Nintendo Switch.

These detachable controllers not only provide a more comfortable gaming experience but also come with a unique feature. The right pad includes an optical sensor on the bottom, allowing it to be used like a vertical mouse. This feature could potentially make a difference for FPS games. The Legion Go is set to launch on October 31st, with a price tag of £699 / $699.

In terms of specifications, the Legion Go surpasses its competitors. Its 8.8-inch, 16:10 screen can run at a maximum resolution of 2560×1660 with a 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the device boasts a 49.5Whr battery, which offers a longer battery life compared to the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. It is equipped with 16GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage, with the option to expand storage using a microSD card slot.

However, one concern is the performance of the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU. Given that it struggled to handle games at 1080p on the ROG Ally, it may have difficulty running games at the full 1660p/144fps resolution of the Legion Go. Lowering the resolution to 1280×800 may be necessary for demanding games.

The inclusion of clip-on controllers brings an interesting twist to the Legion Go. These controllers provide a more precise and mouse-like control scheme, which could improve gaming accuracy. However, they require a flat surface to be used effectively, potentially limiting its portability compared to the lighter Steam Deck.

The Lenovo Legion Go offers an intriguing option for gamers who are looking for a handheld gaming PC. With its larger, high-resolution screen and detachable controllers, it caters to a unique gaming experience. However, its performance and overall usability in various gaming scenarios will need to be evaluated further. Only time will tell if the Legion Go can compete with its rivals in the handheld gaming market.

