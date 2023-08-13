Kanzi the Bonobo Learns to Play Minecraft with YouTuber ChrisDaCow

Kanzi, a 42-year-old Bonobo, has gained viral attention after being taught how to play Minecraft by YouTuber ChrisDaCow. Minecraft, a popular game developed by Mojang, has millions of players worldwide who continue to enjoy the game year after year. As the game has evolved with updates, fans have found innovative ways to use it for various purposes.

The recent incredible achievement involves Kanzi, an ape residing in a US research facility, who has learned to play Minecraft. ChrisDaCow approached the Des Moines’ Ape Cognition and Conservation Initiative with the idea, and the project became a reality.

A video uploaded by ChrisDaCow documents Kanzi’s progress in the game. Initially, the ape becomes familiar with the game mechanics, using arrows to indicate loot on the ground. As the video continues, Kanzi learns to navigate the game by tapping on the center of the touchscreen to move forward and touching the sides to turn and look around. Throughout his progress, Kanzi is rewarded with his favorite snacks – peanuts, grapes, and apples – as positive reinforcement for his good actions.

According to Dr. Jared Taglialatela, Kanzi not only enjoys playing Minecraft but also prefers it when people play with him. YouTuber TommyInnit unknowingly played Minecraft with Kanzi, surprising both Tommy and the Bonobo.

While Kanzi’s abilities have astonished the world, he is still not as skilled as a human player. However, with more practice, Kanzi may eventually construct his own creative worlds and become as engrossed in mining Diamonds as many players are.

