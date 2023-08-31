New Generation of Withings ScanWatch Unveiled with Exciting Features

Withings, known for its health-focused smartwatches, has recently announced the introduction of the ScanWatch 2 and the ScanWatch Light. These watches offer a more traditional design compared to their all-digital counterparts. The ScanWatch 2 comes with various updates and new technology, including physical hands, an OLED screen, upgraded sensors, and a temperature sensor. It is available in 38mm and 42mm case sizes and offers a choice of colors and designs.

The ScanWatch Light, on the other hand, is a simpler version of the ScanWatch 2. It has a 37mm case with a Gorilla Glass display and comes with fewer sensors and features. Both models have a battery life of up to 30 days and are water resistant up to 50 meters.

The most notable feature of the ScanWatch 2 is its ability to measure body temperature. Withings has developed the TempTech24/7 sensor in collaboration with a Swiss technology company. This sensor combines four hardware sensors to measure skin and ambient temperature, energy transit between the watch and the body, heart rate, and motion level. With 24/7 body temperature measurement, users can monitor changes throughout the day and night.

In addition to temperature measurement, the ScanWatch 2 offers other health upgrades. Withings has redesigned the optical sensor and introduced a high dynamic range accelerometer for more precise activity recognition. The watch also features a new screen and a new software called HealthSense, which interprets the signals from the sensors.

The ScanWatch 2 also introduces a new cycle tracking system, allowing users to track menstrual cycles and symptoms conveniently. For those who do not require advanced health monitoring, the ScanWatch Light offers a more affordable option. It retains features such as activity and sleep tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring, and cycle tracking.

The ScanWatch 2 has received FDA approval for atrial fibrillation detection through ECG recording, providing users with a reliable health monitoring solution. Both the ScanWatch 2 and the ScanWatch Light are competitively priced, making them accessible to a wide range of users.

