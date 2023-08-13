Meet the Oregon nomad who has been living in a TEEPEE for 11 years

Michael Ridge, a 34-year-old Oregon native, left home for a life in the wild at the age of 23 and hasn’t looked back since. He has gained a significant following on social media, with over 149,000 followers on Instagram and more than 430,000 on TikTok.

For the past 11 years, Ridge has been living in a teepee, accompanied by his three horses and his dog named Morning. He has been following the changing seasons across the United States, embracing a nomadic lifestyle that involves foraging for food and making his own clothes from animal skins.

Ridge’s decision to live in a teepee was inspired by his desire to be in touch with nature and live a simpler, more sustainable lifestyle. He finds peace and fulfillment in being able to move freely and connect with the natural world around him.

Living in a teepee has its challenges, especially during extreme weather conditions. Ridge has learned to adapt and make necessary adjustments to ensure his wellbeing and that of his animals. Despite the hardships, he finds joy in the freedom and self-sufficiency that his nomadic lifestyle brings.

Ridge’s social media accounts showcase his journey, giving followers a glimpse into his daily life and adventures in the wilderness. In addition to documenting his experiences, he also shares tips on survival skills, animal care, and sustainable living practices.

As Ridge continues his nomadic lifestyle, he remains committed to his chosen path. Through his posts, he hopes to inspire others to connect with nature, live more intentionally, and find their own sense of freedom and fulfillment.