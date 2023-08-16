CityLife

The Power of AI Models

LG Electronics Announces Portable LED Touchscreen

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 16, 2023
LG Electronics has announced the availability for preorder of the StanbyMe Go, a portable LED touchscreen. Priced at $1,000, this compact display and entertainment center will start shipping later this month.

The StanbyMe Go features a 27-inch, 1080p resolution LED screen that is attached to a swivel, allowing users to adjust the screen angle. It can also be placed in table mode for convenient use and easy packing.

Equipped with a 20-watt speaker that adapts to screen rotation, the StanbyMe Go provides surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology and Dolby Vision. It comes with built-in compartments to store accessories and a battery for portability. The battery offers approximately three hours of viewing time.

The device includes an HDMI input for connecting gaming consoles when a power source is available nearby. It is also capable of displaying content from Apple devices through AirPlay. The built-in app store provides access to various games and streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and Max.

David Park, head of HE product marketing at LG, commented that consumers can now enjoy content viewing beyond the living room or home, without compromising on screen size.

The StanbyMe Go is available for preorder on LG’s website for $1,000. Customers who order before August 27 will receive a free XBoom 360 Bluetooth speaker, valued at $200. Preorders are expected to start shipping the week of August 28.

