Summer 2023 Recap: Trends Impacting the Digital Media Industry

This article provides a recap of the major events and trends in the digital media industry during the summer of 2023. It explores how these developments are expected to shape the remainder of the year.

One significant trend observed during this period was the increased use of generative AI technology in newsrooms. Publishers experimented with AI-powered quizzes and interactive content, leading to higher audience engagement. However, concerns arose among newsroom union members regarding potential job losses and questions about intellectual property rights.

Another notable trend was the growing focus on sustainable programmatic advertising. Publishers became more conscious of the environmental impact of programmatic advertising and explored strategies to reduce their carbon emissions. Steps such as traffic shaping were recommended to minimize computational power requirements and decrease carbon emissions.

Made-for-advertising (MFA) publishers faced criticism during the summer. These publishers were accused of siphoning off ad dollars without delivering substantial results for advertisers. As a result, many SSPs, holding companies, and ad tech firms severed ties with MFAs.

Social media platforms also experienced significant shake-ups. Twitter rebranded as X, and Meta launched its competitor app, Threads. Publishers saw declines in referral traffic from X and Facebook, leading to decreased ad revenue. Additionally, platforms like Snapchat shifted their focus to creators, leaving less advertising revenue for publishers.

While advertising revenue began to recover towards the end of the summer, publishers saw growth in their digital subscription businesses. This was attributed to a shift in strategy towards increasing average revenue per user (ARPU) through bundled subscriptions and rate increases.

Overall, the summer of 2023 was a period of experimentation and adjustment for the digital media industry. The integration of AI, the push for sustainability in programmatic advertising, the crackdown on MFAs, and the evolving social media landscape all shaped the industry’s trajectory.

