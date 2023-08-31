CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Summer 2023 Recap: Trends Impacting the Digital Media Industry

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
Summer 2023 Recap: Trends Impacting the Digital Media Industry

This article provides a recap of the major events and trends in the digital media industry during the summer of 2023. It explores how these developments are expected to shape the remainder of the year.

One significant trend observed during this period was the increased use of generative AI technology in newsrooms. Publishers experimented with AI-powered quizzes and interactive content, leading to higher audience engagement. However, concerns arose among newsroom union members regarding potential job losses and questions about intellectual property rights.

Another notable trend was the growing focus on sustainable programmatic advertising. Publishers became more conscious of the environmental impact of programmatic advertising and explored strategies to reduce their carbon emissions. Steps such as traffic shaping were recommended to minimize computational power requirements and decrease carbon emissions.

Made-for-advertising (MFA) publishers faced criticism during the summer. These publishers were accused of siphoning off ad dollars without delivering substantial results for advertisers. As a result, many SSPs, holding companies, and ad tech firms severed ties with MFAs.

Social media platforms also experienced significant shake-ups. Twitter rebranded as X, and Meta launched its competitor app, Threads. Publishers saw declines in referral traffic from X and Facebook, leading to decreased ad revenue. Additionally, platforms like Snapchat shifted their focus to creators, leaving less advertising revenue for publishers.

While advertising revenue began to recover towards the end of the summer, publishers saw growth in their digital subscription businesses. This was attributed to a shift in strategy towards increasing average revenue per user (ARPU) through bundled subscriptions and rate increases.

Overall, the summer of 2023 was a period of experimentation and adjustment for the digital media industry. The integration of AI, the push for sustainability in programmatic advertising, the crackdown on MFAs, and the evolving social media landscape all shaped the industry’s trajectory.

Sources:
– “Summer 2023 Trends Impacting the Digital Media Industry” – Media Briefing
– Zayo report on DDoS attacks in the media and entertainment industry, Q1-Q2 2023

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

The BMW M2 Sets Impressive Lap Records at the Nurburgring

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Improving Interdevice Synchronization in Cloud Gaming with Ekho

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Kenya Implements Tax on Digital Assets

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

AI

Big Tech Companies Are Designing Their Own Chips to Optimize Efficiency and Reduce Costs

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Government Uses Artificial Intelligence to Combat Gun Violence

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Study Finds Ethnic Minorities Underrepresented in Children’s Books

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

The Importance of Enterprise Education in the Age of AI: Enhancing Graduate Employability

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments