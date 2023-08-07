Researchers Modify VR Headset to Measure Brain Activity

Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have developed a modified virtual reality (VR) headset that can measure brain activity and study reactions to external stimuli. They integrated a noninvasive electroencephalogram (EEG) sensor into the Meta VR headset, allowing for comfortable and prolonged wear. The EEG measures the brain’s electrical activity during VR interactions.

The device has the potential for various applications, such as helping individuals with anxiety, assessing attention or mental stress of aviators in flight simulators, and providing a human perspective through the eyes of a robot.

Existing commercial options for VR headsets with EEG sensors are expensive and have limitations. The team of researchers addressed these issues by creating soft, conductive electrodes that are more comfortable for users and enable longer wearing durations. Unlike traditional cap-style EEG devices, the modified headset features electrodes on the top strap and forehead pad. A flexible circuit with conductive traces and an EEG recording device are attached to the back of the headset.

The researchers also have a larger project underway, involving a robot delivery network that incorporates VR headsets to study human-robot interactions. Participants traveling with robots or located in a remote “observatory” will have the ability to observe through the robot’s viewpoint. The VR EEG headset will measure the mental load of prolonged observation and enhance safety monitoring.

To test the viability of the VR EEG headset, the researchers developed a driving simulation game. The EEG measures the brain activity of participants as they respond to turn commands, providing insight into attention levels.

The team has filed preliminary patent paperwork for the EEG technology and is open to collaborating with VR companies to integrate the technology into future headsets.

Other members of the research team include experts from various engineering and medical fields.