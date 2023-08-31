CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Canadian Space Company MDA Acquires SatixFy’s Digital-Payload Division for $40 Million

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Canadian space-technology company MDA has announced the acquisition of SatixFy’s digital-payload division in a deal worth $40 million. The purchase of SatixFy Space Systems UK will be financed by MDA through its existing cash reserves and credit facility, further strengthening its presence in the digital satellite-communications market.

SatixFy Communications, an Israel-based company specializing in satellite-communications systems, will receive $20 million in advanced payments as part of the agreement. This includes $10 million already paid in June, which will be allocated for future orders of space-grade chips.

With this acquisition, MDA aims to enhance its capabilities in digital satellite communication solutions. As a major player in the space technology sector, MDA continually seeks opportunities to expand its portfolio and drive innovation.

The completion of the transaction is expected by the end of the year, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. This strategic move by MDA signifies its commitment to growth in the digital-payload domain, allowing the company to offer a broader range of services and solutions to its clients.

This acquisition will undoubtedly strengthen MDA’s position in the rapidly growing market for digital satellite-communications. The collaboration with SatixFy will leverage the expertise and technology of both companies, enabling them to develop cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry.

Sources: Colin Kellaher, The Wall Street Journal

