MDA Acquires SatixFy Space Systems in $40 Million Deal

MDA Ltd. has announced its plans to acquire SatixFy Space Systems UK Ltd. as part of its strategy to expand its global presence in the digital satellite communications industry. The deal, valued at $40 million, will bolster MDA’s position in the market and enhance its capabilities in producing satellite payloads.

By acquiring SatixFy Space Systems, MDA will be able to accelerate its market expansion in the UK and gain access to in-country expertise in satellite payload production. The collaboration between SatixFy’s team and MDA’s Satellite Systems business in Montreal will contribute to the development of new digital satellite products, bringing additional expertise and capacity to MDA’s portfolio.

As part of the agreement, MDA has secured access to SatixFy’s nexgen digital satellite chipset, which will enable the company to meet the increasing customer demand for digital satellite solutions. This access has been obtained through an inventory pre-purchase of approximately $20 million.

The acquisition is subject to standard closing conditions and is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2023. MDA will finance the deal using its cash reserves and existing credit facility.

Mike Greenley, the CEO of MDA, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating that it aligns with the company’s strategic goals of investing in next-generation satellite technology and talent. He emphasized the collaborative relationship between MDA and SatixFy, highlighting the natural progression of the acquisition in solidifying MDA’s market position and meeting customer demand.

Nir Barkan, the acting CEO of SatixFy, praised the agreement as a significant milestone for the company. He emphasized the strength of the partnership between SatixFy and MDA, noting that MDA has been a loyal customer and that this acquisition further cements their relationship.

This acquisition signifies a major move for MDA in expanding its capabilities and market share in the digital satellite communications industry. With the addition of SatixFy’s expertise, MDA is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for digital satellite solutions.

Definitions:

– Satellite payload: The cargo or equipment that a satellite carries into space.

– Low Earth Orbit (LEO): Refers to an orbit around Earth with an altitude between 160 and 2,000 kilometers.

