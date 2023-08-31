MDA Acquires SatixFy’s Digital Payload Division to Expand Offerings in Digital Satellite Communications Market

Canadian manufacturer, MDA, is set to acquire SatixFy’s digital payload division in a $40 million deal aimed at expanding its offerings in the digital satellite communications market. SatixFy, an Israel-based company known for developing user terminals, modems, and chipsets, will integrate its UK division, SatixFy Space Systems UK Ltd., into MDA’s existing UK subsidiary, MDA UK.

The acquisition also includes a $20 million pre-purchase for SatixFy’s next-generation digital satellite chipset, bringing the total deal price to $60 million. MDA will finance the deal with cash on hand and from its existing credit facility, with the transaction expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of this year.

By acquiring SatixFy’s digital payload division, MDA aims to strengthen its position in the market for digital satellite communications solutions. The digital payload team will work with MDA’s Satellite Systems business in Montreal to accelerate the development of MDA’s new digital satellite product offering.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA, stated, “This acquisition is a natural next step in solidifying and strengthening our market position and addressing customer demand as we continue to capitalize on the growth in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication market.”

The announcement comes after Telesat selected MDA as the manufacturer for its Lightspeed LEO constellation, a change from their initial choice of Thales Alenia Space. Telesat cited MDA’s digital beam-forming antenna as a major factor in the switch, as it offers greater efficiency and improved performance compared to the analog antenna.

MDA has recently secured several significant contracts, including being the prime contractor for Globalstar’s upgraded SPOT constellation and providing antennas for Lockheed Martin’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer. The company has also established partnerships with York Space Systems and Airbus OneWeb Satellites.

SatixFy, on the other hand, plans to focus its space business on being a technology provider for satellite payload design companies. It will continue to offer its digital multi-beam forming and beam-hopping on-board-processing radiation hardening chipsets, retaining its related ASIC intellectual property and new chip development.

