Apple Continues Work on Matte Black MacBook Using Carbon Nanotubes

Apple is still in the process of developing a matte black MacBook, three years after it first filed a patent for it. The company is exploring the use of carbon nanotubes to tackle the issue of light reflections on the surface of the device.

In the past, the closest Apple has come to offering a matte black MacBook was with the 2006 model, which had a semi-matte finish. However, consumers felt that the price premium for the black variant was more of a charge for the color rather than a reflection of its specifications.

The challenge in achieving a true black color lies in the glossy finish of the device’s enclosure, which leads to a high amount of visible light reflection. In the 2020 patent, Apple proposed using an etched surface and light-trapping features to minimize these reflections. The latest patent, filed in 2023, appears to describe similar processes, potentially involving the use of carbon nanotubes.

According to the patent, the enclosure for the portable electronic device would have a metal substrate with an anodized layer. This layer would contain nano-scale tubes infused with color particles, along with varying peaks and pits on its external surface. The gloss appearance of the anodized layer should measure less than 10 gloss units at an 85-degree angle. Additionally, the openings of the nano-scale tubes can be sealed, and the clearance distance between peaks and pits can be 2 micrometers or less. The color particles in the enclosure may include dye pigments or electrodeposited metal.

While it is unclear why the patent has been republished, it is encouraging to know that Apple is still working on developing a matte black MacBook. Fans of the design can only hope that this development will come to fruition soon, as none of Apple’s existing “Space Gray” colors have matched the appeal of a true matte black finish.

Source: (No URL provided)